12-hour Yellow Weather warning for rain in place for parts of Northern Ireland
The warning says there will be “persistent rain bringing some impacts to travel and infrastructure overnight and for a time Wednesday”.
The warning is in place from 6pm today to 6am tomorrow (April 27).
The Met Office add that the public should expect that: bus and train services will probably be affected affected with journey times taking longer; spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer; flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely and some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.