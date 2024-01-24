Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The main road to Belfast International Airport was among roads closed on Tuesday evening as Storm Jocelyn hit Northern Ireland.

High winds and fallen trees due to Storm Jocelyn also resulted in some road closures, with some train journeys and flights also affected.

Jocelyn followed Storm Isha which blew in on Sunday, causing power cuts that are still affecting 3,000 customers.

It had been predicted that Storm Jocelyn would not be as severe as Storm Isha – but gusts of up to 71mph were recorded in at Castlederg (71mph), Orlock Point (71mph) and Magilligan (59mph).

Last night a statement from NIE said that ‘power restoration efforts continue as Storm Jocelyn hits Northern Ireland’ and as of last evening ‘approximately 3,000 customers are without electricity across parts of Northern Ireland as it faces the second storm within days’.

The statement added that power has already been restored to over 50,000 customers since Sunday evening, following Storm Isha.

But NIE Networks indicated that the number of customers affected by power cuts may rise again as strong winds with gusts of up to 70 mph are being experienced as Storm Jocelyn works its way across the country.

Randal Gilbert, Future Networks Director with NIE Networks said: "NIE Networks has continued to work throughout the day to restore supplies where it has been safe to do so, and we will assess any further damage caused by Storm Jocelyn over the remainder of this evening and throughout the night.

"All NIE Networks Local Incident Centres used by our teams to co-ordinate our localised response remain open, and will continue to respond to customer faults.”

“Customers can report any incidents of damage to the electricity network on the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. If customers are not answered by a call handler due to call volumes, there will be a facility to leave a message.”

“For customers who are off supply, Powercheck on the NIE Networks website provides real time information about a power cut and the status of restoration. Alternatively, customers can follow us on social media for regular updates and information.”

A number of Community Assistance Centres will again open across Northern Ireland tomorrow from 4-8pm for those affected by power cuts; Blair Mayne Leisure Centre, Brownlow Centre, Cookstown Leisure Centre, Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre (Ballymoney), Lakeland Forum (Enniskillen), Omagh Leisure Complex and Lisburn Leisureplex.

NIE Networks staff will be on hand to answer any queries and customers will be able to get a warm drink and charge any devices.

Full details and addresses can be found on the NIE Networks website and social media channels.

Efforts to repair Northern Ireland's electricity network could be hampered by the approaching Storm Jocelyn, NIE Networks has said.

NIE Networks is also reminding customers of precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Never approach broken overhead power lines or damaged poles and keep children and animals away. Report any damage to NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643.

• If you are using a generator, be careful where you site it in case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost.

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored.

• Take extra care if using candles.

Traffic driving through rain

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries.

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

• Customers who have lost supply should first find out if their neighbours are also without power and check household fuses and trip switches before contacting NIE Networks.

As you can see from the map the majority of customers still without power in Northern Ireland are in the lower half of the map.