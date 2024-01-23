Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement, NIE Networks said power has already been restored to over 48,000 customers since Sunday evening.

However, NIE Networks estimates the number of customers affected by power cuts will rise again as strong winds with gusts of up to 70 mph are expected over the coming hours especially in the North and East coast areas as Storm Jocelyn hits.

Randal Gilbert, Future Networks Director with NIE Networks said: “NIE Networks will continue working to restore supplies where it is safe to do so and will assess any damage caused by Storm Jocelyn over the course of the evening.

"All NIE Networks Local Incident Centres, which are in locations across Northern Ireland and used by our teams to co-ordinate our localised response, remain open and will respond to customer faults.

“Customers can report any incidents of damage to the electricity network on the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.

"If customers are not answered by a call handler due to call volumes there will be a facility to leave a message.”

Earlier, Ronan McKeown, NIE Networks Customer Relations Director said: “The significant level and widespread nature of damage caused, along with the active weather

warnings in place until Wednesday, mean it is likely that it could be a number of days before power is restored to all customers.

"We do anticipate that repair efforts will be hampered as winds pick up again this afternoon with the arrival of Storm Jocelyn and there is the potential that further damage could be caused.

"We will be monitoring the situation at ground level very closely and while our works may be impacted we will continue to work where we can.

"We want to remind the public to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment and please report any incidents of damage to the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643

In a statement issued this morning, NIE Networks said that power has already been restored to approximately 46,000 customers – but 7,000 were still without power.

As you can see from the map the majority of customers still without power in Northern Ireland are in the lower half of the map.

The map from NIE shows the areas in Northern Ireland which are still without power this morning.

Another spell of very windy weather could bring further disruption as Storm Jocelyn approaches from the Atlantic Ocean.

Traffic driving through rain

The system has sparked a yellow warning for Northern Ireland from 4pm today (Tuesday).

The weather warning will stay in place until 1pm tomorrow (Wednesday).