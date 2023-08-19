It has been reported that Northern Ireland received half of the normal August rainfall overnight. Northern Ireland had been under a double yellow weather warning for wind and rain.

The rain warning was due to expire at 6am while the warning for high wind in coastal areas expires at 12noon.

The M1 Motorway was closed at Junction 8 Blaris due to a fallen tree obstructing all lanes. Motorists were asked to leave the Motorway at either Junction 7 Sprucefield or Junction 8 Blaris.

Waves crash against the sea wall in Tramore, County Waterford, as Storm Betty brings strong winds and rain. Picture Niall Carson/PA Wire

Police had also advised of disruption on roads across Belfast due to the weather conditions.

A number of roads were flooded or impassable, including the Upper Knockbreda Road, Castlereagh Road and Loughview Road areas.

They also asked that road users exercise caution in all areas of the country as high winds and rain made driving conditions difficult.

The Met Office had advised ‘Very strong and gusty winds, associated with Storm Betty, will bring some disruption to transport, travel and temporary infrastructure’

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible Some roads and bridges may close

The storm caused flooding on some roads in the south of Ireland as the Irish Government’s national weather emergency team warned of the potential for further floods amid strong winds and rain across the country.

There was traffic disruption on some roads across Co Cork and frantic scenes in Co Waterford as a boat broke free from its berth and crashed into a harbour in Dungarvan.

Betty is the second storm named in August, following Storm Antoni which occurred earlier this month.

This is the second time since storm naming was introduced in 2015 that two storms have been named in August, following Ellen and Francis in August 2020.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said the storm had been expected to have the most impact in Ireland and many reported a restless night as homes were battered by wind and rain.

The current Met Office forecast shows an improving situation.

Today:

A cloudy morning with spells of rain. Drier and much brighter weather will extend north in the afternoon. Wind with strong west to southwesterly winds, easing later. Warm in southeast. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Tonight:

A few sunny spells for the evening but still windy. One or two blustery showers overnight but clear spells expected. Remaining mild. Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Sunday:

Still quite breezy on Sunday with a few blustery showers around, these will pass through quite quickly. Warm in the east. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: