Armagh Observatory marks 230 years of measuring the daily weather - though some of its records are missing

​​Armagh Observatory has marked a major milestone – the 230th anniversary of its daily record of weather readings.

Daily measurements of temperature and air pressure began at the site on July 14, 1795 (though less regular readings had been taken a year earlier).

About 150 people, some of them scientists from overseas, were present at the observatory for the milestone Monday morning reading.

Dr Kerem Çubuk has a PhD in astrophysics from Queen's University Belfast, and holds the title of digital theatre producer and astronomy communicator at the observatory.

Shane Kelly, principal meteorological observer, records the air temperature as Armagh Observatory marks 230 years of continuous daily weather recording

“Measuring the weather is really important for astronomy, so the initial intention was to keep us right for our astronomical instruments,” said Dr Çubuk, originally from Ankara, Turkey.

“Basically, if the temperature of the air is changing, etc, this can affect your measurements, astronomical data, and your instruments.

“That's why here they started to take weather readings.”

Whilst some measurements are recorded automatically at the station nowadays, every morning the observatory takes a set of readings which are still recorded manually in the same way they were in 1795; in other words, someone has to physically go and look at a cluster of instruments and write down what they see.

Why don't they do everything automatically?

“It's really important to keep things consistent,” he said.

“We shouldn't change our instruments, to keep things consistent: we are still using the very same instruments here that we have been using in the last 200 years.

“It's an amazing feeling to be part of this historical event.”

These days, the observatory records some 29 different factors, not just temperature and air pressure, including measuring the temperature 30cm and 100cm underground (which is “really important for farming” said Dr Çubuk).

He said that the observatory (which employs about 20 people, with another 30 working at the associated planetarium), is “definitely one of the oldest places that has an unbroken record in the world” when it comes to tracking weather.

“In the British Isles we are the oldest – or one of the oldest: there is still a debate on that.

“[Oxford University] started earlier than us, but then stopped doing it for quite some time, then continued.

“Ours is definitely unbroken since 1795.”

However, he added that a mystery haunts the observatory: the whereabouts of some of those records.

“Our logbooks usually take about seven years of data, so we've tens of different logbooks since 1795 – and one of those books is missing,” he said.

“We basically don't have about seven years of data in our archive. We are still investigating this.

“We are 100% sure that book is somewhere; there's no mention of stopping the weather readings or taking a break, so some people must have done the weather readings. But that book is missing.”