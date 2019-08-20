Bank holiday weekend temperatures may reach 23C says Met Office

Temperatures are to turn warmer across Northern Ireland for the bank holiday weekend, potentially rising as high as 23C, the Met Office has said.

A spokesman for the forecaster said that temperatures would peak at around 17C on Wednesday with strong winds and rain by the end of the day.

Wednesday will see a mainly dry morning, but rain will reach Fermanagh and up to Lough Foyle. The rain will sweep east in the afternoon, heavy at times, with strengthening southerly winds.

Thursday will see a rise to 19C with outbreaks of rain along the north coast in particular.

Friday will see temperatures continue to climb, to 21C, and will be a generally drier day, breezy, with sunny spells. The warmer levels will hold on Saturday, with generally dry and sunny spells and lighter winds.

Sunday will see peak temperatures remain at 21C but could potentially reach 23C, with potential afternoon showers.

In GB, however, temperatures are forecast to reach highs of around 27C on Sunday. Central and southern England are expected to see the warmest weather of the bank holiday weekend.

Average rainfall across England so far this month is 68.6mm while Scotland (141.8mm), Wales (120.2mm) and NI (103.1mm) have seen considerably more.