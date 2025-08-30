Ben Lowry: We are in autumn and in Northern Ireland we have been for a couple of weeks

It has rained most of the day in Belfast and elsewhere, writes Ben Lowry, for the Last Saturday parades (eg above in Cookstown). This, he says, seems appropriate return-to-school weather for the end of August

​At the beginning of this month I wrote about my dislike of the month of August.

​It might be pleasant if you live somewhere so sunny that you do not notice the advance of autumn. But here, as far north as we are in Northern Ireland, it is not like that.

First, the days get noticeably and rapidly shorter – and so it was this year. At the beginning of the month it still seemed that we were in those super-long summer days.

Now it suddenly is darker much earlier in the evening and stays so in the morning.

There was also a chill at some points in recent days that I had not noticed since March, perhaps not since February (March had much better than normal weather for that month). I had one of those internal pangs of sadness that I used to feel as a child on seeing the Back to School adverts.

And today (Saturday) it has rained most of the day in Belfast and elsewhere, for the Last Saturday parades, which seems appropriate to me for the end of August.

The equinox is only three weeks away, and I feel that we have been in autumn now for at least a fortnight, despite a brief spell on good weather on the August bank holiday just past.

Having said all that, I don’t find autumn as gloomy as I did when I was a younger man. I wonder whether, as we age, we feel some sub-conscious affinity for this particular season.

Much as I adore the bright, ultra-long days, the prospect of sitting inside by fires is not the worst one.

Also, I now force myself to take advantage of daylight in the shorter days by getting outside when I can, which I was too disorganised to do as a teenager.