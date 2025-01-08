Bins going uncollected due to freezing conditions in Northern Ireland: here's what local councils are advising

Snowy conditions in the north of Belfast today: picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

​The freezing weather conditions have been causing particular headaches for one set of workers: binmen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​In Derry City and Strabane District Council the authority warned of disruption to bin collections today, saying that “householders are advised to leave out their bins as normal and our teams will endeavour to service them when it is safe to do so over the coming days”.

Meanwhile, there were delays to the opening of some council recycling centres, all council grass pitches were closed, and the City Cemetery was shut “due to the conditions on both roads and pathways with snow and ice”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council warned its ratepayers: “Those whose bin collections have not been collected due to the icy conditions should keep their bins presented for collection.

A general image of bins out for collection

“Our teams will collect them as soon as possible where and when safe to do so.”

In Fermanagh and Omagh District Council the message is as follows: “Due to the adverse weather there's been disruption to some bin collections.

“The adverse weather is forecast to continue in the coming days which could lead to more disruption. Bins not collected will be collected on the next scheduled collection date.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council warned of similar disruption, saying: “We would ask householders to continue to leave their bins out as normal and we will endeavour to collect any bins that have been missed at the earliest opportunity.”