BREAKING: Met Office issue Yellow Weather weather warning for THUNDERSTORMS today - starting at 10.30am
According to the forecasters ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in a few places’.
Today people in NI should expect:
*there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
*delays to train services are possible
*some short term loss of power and other services is likely
*some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures
*probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes