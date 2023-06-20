According to the forecasters ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in a few places’.

Today people in NI should expect:

*there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

*delays to train services are possible

*some short term loss of power and other services is likely

*some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

*probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

Met Office issue warning