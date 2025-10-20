Flood-hit parts of Co Down could be in line for government help, as Northern Ireland counted the cost of torrential downpours that saw around two-fifths of the usual rain for the entire month of October fall over the course of just a few hours.

A yellow warning in place for much of Sunday has now lifted, and while there is set to be more rain over the course of this week the weather isn’t forecast to be anywhere near as bad as it got over the weekend.

But that’s little comfort to people in the Newcastle area, where at least one main road turned into a river on Sunday as the bad weather hit.

On Monday, debris and water were still being cleared, while in the aftermath roads have been left cracked and broken and families left checking potential consequences for their homes from the floods.

Clear up takes place in the Tullybrannigan Road area of Newcastle, Co. Down, after heavy rain caused flooding. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The Met Office has confirmed that one weather station close to the town recorded 60mm of rain from midnight to 3pm on Sunday, the duration of the yellow weather warning. That’s around two-fifths of the average amount of rain that could normally be expected to fall for the entire month of October.

And the Met Office said the heights of Mournes was likely to have seen even larger amounts of rainfall, though as they don’t have monitoring stations at the top of the mountains they weren’t able to confirm an exact figure.

But that tracks with stated reasons for Sunday’s flood, which Department for Infrastructure officials said was from “surface water run-off from the Mourne Mountains” after heavy overnight rain.

More than 900 sandbags were deployed in attempts to protect properties from flood waters, while teams cleared roads of debris, which included large stones. Tullybrannigan Road was transformed into what locals described as a “river”, and had to be sealed off.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team were called out on Sunday morning to rescue a camper stranded by flooded rivers. Image: Mourne Mountain Rescue Team/Facebook

The clean-up continued today, with First Minister Michelle O’Neill paying tribute to first responders and those working on the ground.

“There were devastating scenes in Newcastle, and unfortunately these weather events seem to be happening a lot more often,” she said at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Monday.

“I want to commend all of those responders that were on the ground over the weekend working with communities providing sandbags and that practical support.

“We’ll discuss as an Executive how we can best support all those people that have been impacted, but for now all the effort and energy in in the immediate response.”

Clear-up takes place in the Tullybrannigan Road area of Newcastle, Co Down, after heavy rain caused flooding. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Rain continued to pelt the province for much of Monday and the next few days are expected to be wet, though nowhere near the intensity seen over the weekend.

The Met Office said Northern Ireland is looking at "a showery picture ahead”, which would continue over Tuesday and Wednesday mixed in with some bright spells.

Parts of Wales are expected to see torrential downpours on Thursday; they’re not expected to cross the sea over to Ulster, but the province will see what a Met Office spokesman described as "blustery showers" as wind picks up, before a colder than average weekend.

One local councillor, Jill Truesdale, stated that one badly affected area, Sunningdale Park, had only just been resurfaced after work was carried by NI Water.

Sunningdale Park, only recently resurfaced, was left cracked and broken by the floods. Photo: Cllr Jill Truesdale

“The entire area will now need reassessed, many residents affected,” she posted in a statement on social media. “Cars have had to be moved and lots of debris travelled with the water. Lots of gardens under water, right down to the bottom of Tullybrannigan.”

Braving terrible conditions were the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team, who were called out on Sunday morning to rescue a hill-walker trapped in Annalong Valley by swollen rivers flushed with torrential current.

“Having camped in the valley overnight and expecting heavy rain, but not accounting for the impact of flooded rivers, the camper awoke cut off from several approaches,” stated the rescue team. “Wet, cold and concerned about navigating accurately in the conditions, the individual rightly sought help.”

Stating the team were able to walk in from Ben Crom Valley and rescue the camper, standing down at 4pm, the rescuers added: “Heavy rain can have an impact beyond the obvious, including on what is safe and accessible when flooding occurs. Looking ahead to how an area may change due to incoming weather can help avoid a bad experience.”