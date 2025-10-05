Crews doing their 'very best' to restore power to 3,000 homes after Storm Amy

By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 5th Oct 2025, 09:59 BST
The "vast majority" of properties without power in Northern Ireland will have it restored on Sunday, crews have advised.

There were 3,000 properties still without power on Sunday morning, as crews from NIE Networks continued their clean-up from Storm Amy .

At the peak, the storm caused a loss of supply to approximately 65,000 customers.

Alex Houston , NIE Networks operations manager, said his team was doing its "very best to get as many as possible reconnected today".

A fallen tree on top of a car in Limavady; such incidents brought down power lines across Northern Ireland, causing electricity to be lost to 65,000 propertiesplaceholder image
A fallen tree on top of a car in Limavady; such incidents brought down power lines across Northern Ireland, causing electricity to be lost to 65,000 properties

He said: "At this stage we would encourage anyone who has not yet reported their power cut to contact the customer centre on 03457 643 643 so we can ensure all faults are reported and in the restoration process."

All inland weather warnings from the storm have lapsed.

In the Republic of Ireland , there were 13,000 properties without power on Sunday morning.

The ESB had warned that it could take until "early next week" for all customers to be reconnected.

