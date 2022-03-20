Fine week ahead in Northern Ireland after warmest day of 2022 so far

Castlederg in Co Tyrone recorded Northern Ireland’s highest temperature on Saturday at 15.3C, however the mercury hit 20C in Kinlochewe, north-west Scotland, surpassing Friday’s high of 17.5C recorded in Wiggonholt, West Sussex.

According to the Met Office, Monday will be rather mild following a largely cloudy morning.

That cloud is expected to break up a little in the afternoon when there will be some bright spells.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunshine on the Mall in Armagh. Photo: Michael Cousins

The maximum temperature is expected to be 14C.

The rest of the week will be mainly dry, frequently sunny with light winds.

Tuesday and Wednesday should bring above seasonal temperatures with over night mist and fog patches.

The 20C recorded in Scotland on Saturday was the first time that temperature had been reached in the UK since October.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.