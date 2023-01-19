Further salting of 'scheduled network' this morning as fresh snow falls around Northern Ireland
Further salting of the "scheduled network in the North of province & the M2 /M22” was underway again on Thursday morning, according to @TrafficwatchNI.
And again road users “are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads”.
Yesterday treacherous driving conditions were reported today as the Met Office Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Northern Ireland was extended for another 24 hours.
A post from NI Road Policing and Safety @NIRoadPolicing this morning said: “Driving conditions remain hazardous on many roads across Northern Ireland this morning due to snow and ice.
"If driving, motorists are reminded to proceed carefully and at lower speeds bearing in mind the impact of this weather on stopping distances and braking.”
The meteorologists add that the weather warning affects all counties in Northern Ireland – County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone.
NI Water have also issued advice to homeowners today.
"The cold weather can cause pipes to burst and flood your property,” says their post.
" Lag all water pipes and check that the lagging is secure. If you have a burst pipe turn off your stop valve immediately.”
This morning @TrafficwatchNI are warning about “treacherous driving conditions” in Co Antrim.
They have reported that “police reporting freezing slush making difficult driving conditions on M2 in Antrim - Rathbeg area causing difficult driving conditions this morning - extra care slow down if in area”.
They added that the road is “being gritted again”.
The Met Office said that the public should expect:
- some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
-some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.