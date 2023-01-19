News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Further salting of 'scheduled network' this morning as fresh snow falls around Northern Ireland

Further salting of the "scheduled network in the North of province & the M2 /M22” was underway again on Thursday morning, according to @TrafficwatchNI.

By Gemma Murray
1 hour ago - 2 min read

And again road users “are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads”.

Yesterday treacherous driving conditions were reported today as the Met Office Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Northern Ireland was extended for another 24 hours.

Hide Ad

A post from NI Road Policing and Safety @NIRoadPolicing this morning said: “Driving conditions remain hazardous on many roads across Northern Ireland this morning due to snow and ice.

Most Popular

"If driving, motorists are reminded to proceed carefully and at lower speeds bearing in mind the impact of this weather on stopping distances and braking.”

The meteorologists add that the weather warning affects all counties in Northern Ireland – County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone.

Hide Ad

NI Water have also issued advice to homeowners today.

"The cold weather can cause pipes to burst and flood your property,” says their post.

Hide Ad

" Lag all water pipes and check that the lagging is secure. If you have a burst pipe turn off your stop valve immediately.”

Hide Ad
Read More
These are the schools closed today due to 'adverse weather'

Northern Ireland weather: Snow slows down life in Northern Ireland today - 28 images

Hide Ad

This morning @TrafficwatchNI are warning about “treacherous driving conditions” in Co Antrim.

Hide Ad

They have reported that “police reporting freezing slush making difficult driving conditions on M2 in Antrim - Rathbeg area causing difficult driving conditions this morning - extra care slow down if in area”.

They added that the road is “being gritted again”.

Hide Ad

The Met Office said that the public should expect:

- some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Hide Ad
The roads in Armoy this morning proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice.

-some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Hide Ad

- icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The roads in Armoy this morning proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice.
Hide Ad
A woman walks a dog through the snow
Road gritters
Northern IrelandNorth