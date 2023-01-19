Further salting of 'scheduled network' this morning as fresh snow falls around Northern Ireland

And again road users “are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads”.

Yesterday treacherous driving conditions were reported today as the Met Office Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Northern Ireland was extended for another 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post from NI Road Policing and Safety @NIRoadPolicing this morning said: “Driving conditions remain hazardous on many roads across Northern Ireland this morning due to snow and ice.

"If driving, motorists are reminded to proceed carefully and at lower speeds bearing in mind the impact of this weather on stopping distances and braking.”

The meteorologists add that the weather warning affects all counties in Northern Ireland – County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The cold weather can cause pipes to burst and flood your property,” says their post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

" Lag all water pipes and check that the lagging is secure. If you have a burst pipe turn off your stop valve immediately.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This morning @TrafficwatchNI are warning about “treacherous driving conditions” in Co Antrim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have reported that “police reporting freezing slush making difficult driving conditions on M2 in Antrim - Rathbeg area causing difficult driving conditions this morning - extra care slow down if in area”.

They added that the road is “being gritted again”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said that the public should expect:

- some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roads in Armoy this morning proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice.

-some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Advertisement Hide Ad

- icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The roads in Armoy this morning proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman walks a dog through the snow