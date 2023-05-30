News you can trust since 1737
Glorious weather returns again today with temperatures expected to rise to 22 °C after a weekend of amazing sunshine

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 22 °C after we enjoyed a weekend of prolonged sunshine over the Bank Holiday weekend.
By Gemma Murray
Published 30th May 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:09 BST

According to the Met Office today (Tuesday) will be another dry day with prolonged sunshine throughout feeling warm inland particularly in the south.

USPCA warns of 'alarming increase in animal abandonment and cruelty incidents' after severely neglected German Shepherd dog had to be euthanised due to condition

People enjoy the bank holiday Monday good weather at Helen's Bay, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

People enjoy the bank holiday Monday good weather at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

People enjoy the bank holiday Monday good weather at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

People enjoy the bank holiday Monday good weather at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

People enjoy the bank holiday Monday good weather at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

People enjoy the bank holiday Monday good weather at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

People enjoy the bank holiday Monday good weather at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Related topics:Met OfficeUSPCA