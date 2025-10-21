Householders hit by floods in Newcastle could be in line for a £1,000 grant to help them rebuild, as a Stormont department took steps to reassure the public drains and gullies were cleared before Sunday’s extreme weather hit.

In the aftermath of the weekend’s devastating floods, rumours have been running rife that the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) did not clean out storm drains and roadside gullies before torrential rain struck, despite advance warning the weather was on its way.

Many locals, including some politicians, have suggested this allowed vital drains to become clogged, and may have contributed to the floods – but the DfI insists it did head out to “inspect and proactively clear” drainage infrastructure before Sunday.

“Gully emptying crews were made available as part of the weather preparations and have been operating in the affected areas of Newcastle since,” said a spokeswoman, who added the department also warned area community resilience groups of a yellow warning for rain.

Flood-damaged roads around Newcastle are being patched up before a full resurfacing job can take place. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Over 1,200 sandbags were distributed to act as flood defences, added the spokeswoman, with DfI teams also involved in clearing debris from roads and drains.

Roads in the Sunningdale housing development were particularly badly damaged, with torrential floods sweeping down from nearby hills and breaking up the tarmac surface of streets in the area. Temporary patching is already happening there, said the DfI, with proper resurfacing work to be fast-tracked.

A different Stormont body, the Department for Communities, has set up an emergency fund giving grants of £1,000 to householders who need to repair and rebuild their homes as a result of the floods. To qualify for the Scheme of Emergency Financial Assistance, residents have to inform their council within seven days and have the damage assessed by a local official.

Meanwhile a DUP MLA representing the area has called for an investigation into repeated flooding problems – one that she says needs to result in a permanent solution.

Torrential rain sent streams of water down from hills around Newcastle, flooding residential streets. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Diane Forsythe has written to Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins demanding to know what the DfI is doing to stop Sunday’s emergency happening again.