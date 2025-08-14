​​Northern Ireland has officially experienced a heatwave this week – but only in a single tiny patch.

The Met Office said that the formal threshold for something being labelled a heatwave – that is, registering temperatures of 25C or above for three or more straight days – was met in one place, and one place only: Derrylin in Fermanagh.

It reached the threshold on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with temperatures of 25.2C, 27.4C, and 25.4C respectively.

No other spot had three consecutive days of 25C+plus heat.

Portstewart in Londonderry on Wednesday as temperatures breached 28C in Northern Ireland; Thursday has been much cooler, but the weather is set to heat up again this weekend (photo by Matt Mackey)

It comes as Northern Ireland experienced a dip in temperatures yesterday after some scorching weather during the previous couple of days.

For example, whilst the highest temperature recorded in Northern Ireland on Wednesday had been 28.1C at 1.21pm at the Giant's Causeway, yesterday’s high was over 5C cooler.

The top three temperatures yesterday were:

l 22.4C in Katesbridge, Co Down, at 12.49pm;

l 22.1 at Armagh and Thomastown (Co Fermanagh) at 12.31pm and 11.57am respectively;

l And 22C at Derrylin in Fermanagh at 12.13pm.

“Temperatures are generally peaking a lot, lot lower today,” said Tom Morgan yesterday, a forecaster at the Met Office.

In addition, there was a warning for thunderstorms in the east of the province from noon yesterday to 10pm.

As for what the days ahead have in store, he said: “It's going to be fine – lovely sunny weather. A really nice few days to come if you're off on holiday or headed to the beach.

“It's to be dry, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Some of the coastal areas may be plagued with some sea mist.

“But temperatures are expected to be close to heatwave territory: 24C in a few spots on Friday, on Saturday widely 24C and maybe 26C locally, and Sunday will be similar.

“There's an increasing chance of showers from Monday, but it's too early to be precise.

“Then throughout the first half of next week it's likely to be fairly settled, with temperatures in the low 20s."