Here are the services - including bin collections - axed due to the extreme winds of Storm Eowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland will tomorrow wake up to blocked roads and shuttered services as a storm of rare power sweeps over the Province.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A red warning is in force for the whole of Northern Ireland from 7am to 2pm – the first time one has ever been declared for the region since the Met Office's current warning system began in 2011.

The warning is for wind only, not rain.

After that, an amber warning is then in force until 9pm tonight, followed by a yellow one until midnight as the storm peters out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office's forecast for winds as of 9am on Friday

The Met Office is predicting wind speeds of up to 100mph in exposed locations at the peak of the storm, which they have named Eowyn.

The PSNI has declared a "major incident", adding: “The message from police is, do not travel, remain indoors and stay safe.

"It is anticipated that this storm will bring the strongest winds experienced in Northern Ireland since the 1998 Boxing Day storms which caused widespread damage across infrastructure and impacted on almost all public services."

It remains to be seen if any gusts will exceed the all-time Northern Irish record of 124mph, set at Kilkeel in Co Down on January 12, 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An image of an government alert about the storm being delivered to a mobile phone on Thursday night

Translink will not be running any buses or trains whatsoever during the red weather warning period.

Even after the alert ends at 2pm, Translink warned that its workers will need to assess "damage to both road and rail routes, and [will] only resume services when it is safe to do so".

Strangford ferry service will also be suspended from 7.30am until further notice, and the Rathlin Island ferry will not be running.

All nurseries and schools are shut – forcing countless parents to take the day off to look after their children – as are both of Northern Ireland's universities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Education Minister Paul Givan said of the school closures: “I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff.”

He expected that schools would instead use “remote learning, so that pupils can study at home”.

Royal Mail has told the News Letter it will not be delivering any post during the window of the red warning.

Deliveries are expected to resume from 2pm, pending "local risk assessments", but Royal Mail said there may be "some delay" to people receiving their post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People suffering a powercut can report it by calling NI Electricity on 03457 643 643.

Blocked roads can be reported by calling the government hotline on 0300 200 7899, and flooding can be reported by ringing 0300 2000 100.

MoTs and driving tests are cancelled.

Tesco stores will be closed during the red warning, and all home deliveries are cancelled for the day.

Lidl said it was shutting its stores during the red weather warning, and it plans to reopen them one hour after the warnings elapses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda stores will be shut from 6am, with no fixed time set for reopening, and online deliveries have been cancelled.

All Bank of Ireland branches are shut all day.

Stormont is shut, as are all the courts, with the Lady Chief Justice's office saying "court business will be dealt with remotely, administratively, or adjourned".

The South Eastern Health Trust said patients “should assume any scheduled appointments are cancelled, unless you are contacted by the trust to advise otherwise”.

The Northern Trust said likewise, as did the Western Trust.

The Southern Trust said “all outpatient appointments are cancelled and all elective surgery, including red flag and urgent, is cancelled”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had been no word from the Belfast Trust at time of going to press.

At time of writing, the following councils had decided to shut all facilities today and suspend all services for the day, including bin collections:

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council;

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council;

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council;

Ards and North Down Borough Council;

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council;

Derry City and Strabane District Council;

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council;

Belfast City Council;

and Mid Ulster District Council.

Meanwhile Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council said there will be "disruptions to council services and facilities" and no bins will be collected.

Newry Mourne and Down District Council said all its facilities will be shut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Province’s two main airports have warned of disruption, but not outright closure.