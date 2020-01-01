Hopes of holiday snow now ‘melting away’

Any remaining hopes of snow across Northern Ireland at the tail end of the festive period have now melted away, according to Met Office forecasters.

At the start of the week, the national forecaster predicted that some snow was possible for Northern Ireland, but with changing weather patterns it has now ruled out the possibility of that happening.

“We are not expecting snow for Northern Ireland this week”, a spokesman told the News Letter on Wednesday.

However, on the plus side, weather for the next few days is expected to be generally mild, a plus for anyone wanting to enjoy the outdoors for the remainder of the holiday period.

“Thursday is expected to be wet and windy, but mild, with north westerly winds, and reaching a top temperature of 11C,” he said.

“Friday will be brighter with colder north westerly winds, reaching highs of 7-8C. It will be fresher and but quite as breezy as Thursday.

“Saturday will be once again cloudier and milder, with patchy rain and temperatures rising slightly to 9C.

“Sunday will also be rather cloudy, mild and quite windy and temperatures reaching 9–10C.”

Next week will be more unsettled but staying mild with pretty strong winds. Higher ground in Scotland may see snow next week.