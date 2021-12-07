Storm Barra has been making its way across Northern Ireland, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds in its path.
A Met Office yellow warning for wind is in effect until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday, December 7, whilst a red warning remains in place for the south-west of the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland Electricity confirmed that 1,500 of their customers are currently without power.
There has been widespread disruption across the province, with the North Coast taking the brunt of it.
Here are some pictures of Storm Barra from across Northern Ireland.
