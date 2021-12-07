Storm Barra has been making its way across Northern Ireland, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds in its path.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind is in effect until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday, December 7, whilst a red warning remains in place for the south-west of the Republic of Ireland.

Northern Ireland Electricity confirmed that 1,500 of their customers are currently without power.

There has been widespread disruption across the province, with the North Coast taking the brunt of it.

Here are some pictures of Storm Barra from across Northern Ireland.

More from the News Letter:

1. Storm Barra brought down trees, like this one blocking a road in the North Coast. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

2. There were choppy scenes on Belfast Lough overlooking Carrickfergus Castle. Photo: Matt Mackey / Press Eye. Photo Sales

3. Flooding has been reported near Ballycastle due to heavy rain. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

4. The choppy sea breaks over houses at Cushendall in Co Antrim. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales