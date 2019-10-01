It's official - Hurricane Lorenzo is moving towards Northern Ireland - heavy rain and gale-force winds on the way

The Met Office is "increasingly confident" the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo will arrive in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Lorenzo will be an ex-hurricane when it arrives in Northern Ireland.

The path that some experts believe Hurricane Lorenzo will take over the next few days. (Image: National Hurricane Centre)

On Monday, weather experts were reluctant to definitively say whether Lorenzo was moving towards the Province or not.

However, on Tuesday, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Dan Suri, said he was "increasingly confident" Lorenzo would soon start making its way towards Northern Ireland and other parts of the United Kingdom.

“There has been considerable uncertainty over the potential track of Lorenzo after it passes the Azores," said Mr. Suri.

"However we are now increasingly confident the remnants of Lorenzo will move towards the U.K., bringing a spell of wet and very windy weather to western parts on Thursday and Friday.

“At the moment the strongest winds are expected in western Ireland, with a risk of coastal gales developing in Northern Ireland and western Scotland on Thursday and Wales and south-west England on Friday."

Mr. Suri added: "Ex-Lorenzo will also bring spells of heavy rain to north-western parts of the U.K. through Thursday and Friday, particularly in Northern Ireland, western Scotland, central England and Wales.

“Our advice is to pay close attention to the weather forecast over the next couple of days and to keep an eye out for any weather warnings that may be issued in your area.”