July 12 weather looks promising for Northern Ireland with 'the potential for some very hot weather' as heatwave warning issued for mainland

There is nothing but great news from the Met Office in Northern Ireland today as we are told ‘many of us can look forward to a fine and settled week to come with a brisk north westerly wind in play for some of us’.

Met Office meteorologist Johnny Vautrey added there ‘will be plentiful sunshine for Tuesday but lots of cloud in Northern Ireland and outbreaks of rain later in the day’.

He added that temperatures will be ‘climbing even further as we head throughout the end of this week’.

Meanwhile according to UK daily weather extremes the sunniest area in Northern Ireland was Katesbridge with 1.9 hours.

This news comes as it is revealed the Highest maximum temperature yesterday in Northern Ireland was in Killowen at 21.5 °C.

And the highest rainfall recorded was at Altnahinch Filters with 5.8 mm.

The Met Office in NI say that today will be ‘mainly dry with bright or sunny periods in the morning then becoming rather cloudy’ and ‘a few light afternoon showers possible, these mostly towards the North Coast’.

It adds there will be ‘fresh northwest winds, especially near North Channel coas’ and a ‘maximum temperature 19 °C’.

And tonight will be ‘quite cloudy with the chance of a few light showers at first’ but ‘becoming dry through the evening with clear spells developing, especially in the east’.

There will be ‘fresh northwest winds becoming light’ and a ‘minimum temperature 8 °C’.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will enjoy ‘a dry and bright morning with good spells of sunshine’ but ‘cloud spreading slowly east in the afternoon’.

It will be ‘mostly dry but the chance of patchy light rain towards the North Coast’ and a ‘maximum temperature 21 °C’.

12th parade in the sunshine

And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is ‘thicker cloud on Wednesday with a little rain, especially in the west’ but ‘then from Thursday a ridge of high pressure will bring warm, dry and settled weather with sunny spells’.

And looking at Friday 11 Jul - Sunday 20 July ‘many parts of the UK are expected to be part way through a period of high temperatures and humidity at the start of this period.

‘The duration, geographical extent and intensity of the heat are all rather uncertain at present, but there is the potential for some very hot weather to be realised, especially across some inland southern and eastern areas.

Later this afternoon the UK Met Office posted news about another heatwave coming our way.

People enjoying the sunny weather

‘Things will warm up this week, with heatwave criteria being reached in parts of the UK by the end of the week,’ said the Met Office.

‘Temperatures could climb into the low 30s, although the heatwave isn’t expected to see temperatures quite as high as the one experienced at the end of June/early July.

‘Today though, heavy rain will clear to the southeast, leaving a few showers but a mainly sunny day for most.

‘Temperatures will be near the July average but feeling cool in the breeze.

‘Tuesday will be a generally fine and dry day for many, with plenty of sunny spells.

‘Skies will be cloudier towards the northwest of Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a little light rain possible.

Relaxed woman enjoying summer vacation on the beach

‘On Wednesday, we’ll start to see temperatures rise further, creeping up towards heatwave criteria as the week continues.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley explains: “High pressure from the Atlantic will gradually exert its influence over the UK this week. We’ll see temperatures build day-on-day, with the potential for hot conditions to become quite widespread by the end of the week and into the weekend.

“On Wednesday, temperatures could reach up to 28°C in parts of England, climbing to 30°C on Thursday and 32°C by Friday.

‘By this stage, heatwave criteria are likely to be met in parts of England and Wales, and in parts of Scotland over the weekend.

“High temperatures are likely to persist into the weekend, especially away from coasts with onshore winds, reaching the low 30s in portions of England and Wales, and accompanied by rising humidity and warmer nights.

“This heatwave is likely to last longer than previous ones so far this summer, and affect a wider area, with the focus for some of the highest temperatures displaced across more central and western areas at times.