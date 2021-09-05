Keep the shorts handy: summer due to make a comeback in NI this week

A sun drenched Helen's Bay in Co Down earlier this summer. Photo: Pacemaker Press.

Although the hotspots are likely to be in England and Wales, Northern Ireland could move into the mid-20s by Tuesday after a largely cloudy and damp start to the week.

Top temperatures in NI on Monday are expected to be around 21C once the cloud clears.

The Met Office said Northern Ireland will be “dry on Tuesday and much of Wednesday with sunny spells,” but “becoming much warmer than of late”.

Showers will edge in on Wednesday night becoming heavy at times on Thursday.

Annie Shuttleworth of the Met Office said: “Despite a cloudy start to Monday, conditions will be clear and bright with hot temperatures for large parts of England and eastern Wales.

“This air will start to push through the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, dragging temperatures as high as 29C (84.2F) for parts of the south-east while Scotland and Northern Ireland will also move into the mid-twenties.

“It’s going to be very warm for the time of year and could even be rather uncomfortable for people trying to sleep at night, with temperatures remaining at around 18C (64.4F) during the evening.”

Ms Shuttleworth said this meant a “decent chance” of an official heatwave for parts of central England and eastern Wales, where the temperature threshold needed over three days is 25C (77F).

However, she warned of an area of low pressure moving in from the west on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it grey and wet conditions for much of the UK on Thursday.

Thunderstorms are also expected in the second half of the week to conclude the hot spell.

It comes as bookmaker Coral cut odds on a record hot September in the UK from 2-1 to 4-5.