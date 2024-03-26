Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The warning says there will be “persistent rain bringing some impacts to travel and infrastructure overnight and for a time Wednesday”.

The warning is in place from 6pm today to 10am tomorrow (April 27).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They ask the public to be aware of “rain across eastern parts of Northern Ireland” adding that the severity of the rainfall is now “medium”.