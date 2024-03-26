LATEST: 14-hour Yellow Weather warning for rain in place for parts of Northern Ireland upgraded

A 14-hour Yellow Weather Warning for rain will soon be in place for parts of Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Mar 2024, 10:04 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 16:13 GMT
The warning says there will be “persistent rain bringing some impacts to travel and infrastructure overnight and for a time Wednesday”.

The warning is in place from 6pm today to 10am tomorrow (April 27).

They ask the public to be aware of “rain across eastern parts of Northern Ireland” adding that the severity of the rainfall is now “medium”.

The Met Office add that the public should expect that: bus and train services will probably be affected affected with journey times taking longer; spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer; flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely and some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.

