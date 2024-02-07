Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the warning it is forecast from 10am on February 8 to 6am on February 9.

However wintry weather could fall as early as today.

Today (February 7) will see ‘sunny spells and a few wintry showers in north’, according to the Met Office.

They forecast that today will have ‘bright or sunny spells through the day with perhaps a few wintry showers for mainly coastal areas in the north’.

It will be ‘a colder day but with mostly light winds’ and a ‘maximum temperature of 6 °C’.

And tonight, it will be ‘dry overnight with clear spells allowing a frost to form in places’.

Meteorologists say there will be ‘cloud increasing from the south and a freshening easterly wind developing later, particularly for coastal areas’ with a ‘minimum temperature -1 °C’.

Thursday, according to the Met Office will have a ‘dry start’’ and ‘then clouding over with some rain, sleet and snow edging up from the south’.

Meanwhile ‘Easterly winds continue to strengthen’ with a maximum temperature 4 °C’.

And the outlook for Friday and Saturday is ‘Cloudy with outbreaks of rain on Friday, and Saturday. Drier with clear spells and showers on Sunday’.

"An area of rain, sleet and snow will push north out of the Republic of Ireland and into Northern Ireland late morning,” meteorologists say.

"Some heavier bursts are likely at times, though with most of the accumulating snow likely over higher ground.

"Some low-lying areas away from immediate coasts could see 1-3 cm, whilst higher routes, such as the Glenshane Pass, could see 4-8 cm of snow.

"Strong and gusty easterly winds may lead to some drifting in places, mainly over higher ground”.

"Rain, sleet and snow will ease later Thursday and into Friday, but a few icy patches are likely, especially on untreated surfaces, or where treatment has been washed off.”

Blistery condition for motorists

During the 24-hour weather warning the Met Office ask the public to expect:

a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Blistery condition for motorists on Hannastown on the outskirts of Belfast

And the Met Office also issue advice on:

What to do if you need to drive somewhere?

Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, follow these few simple steps to prepare before journeys:

Plan your route

Check for delays and road closures

Leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off

Check wipers, tyres and screenwash

Pack essentials in your car

Take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack

Driving safely in snow

It is safer not to drive in heavy snow and icy conditions but if you absolutely must drive, keep yourself and others safe by:

Using dipped headlights

Accelerate gently, use low revs and change to higher gears as quickly as possible

Starting in second gear will help with wheel slip

Maintain a safe and steady speed. Keep your distance from other vehicles

Steer into skids. Do not take your hands of the wheel or slam on the brakes

Thinking ahead and acting now so you can cope if electricity cut off

You could be without food, heat or light if you are cut off by snow and can't access services and amenities for a number of days. Act now and be prepared, by getting the essentials together that you could need:

Torches and batteries

Candles and matches or lighters

Plenty of blankets and warm clothing.

Staying safe if you are cut off

Following these simple steps will help keep you safe and well if isolated due to snow:

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature, both during the day and at night.

Turn off electrical heaters and put out your fire before going to bed to avoid fire risk

Don’t forget your pets. Create a place where they can be comfortable in severe winter weather.

Prevent frozen pipes, open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing

Stay indoors wearing layers of loose fitting lightweight warm clothing rather than bulky clothing

Never use a hob or oven to heat your home, they can increase carbon monoxide levels

If you need support call the British Red Cross Support Line on 0808 196 3651