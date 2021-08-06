LIVE UPDATES: NI thunderstorm and flooding alert - Firefighters responding to flooding emergency come to aid of man (65) having a heart attack
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) firefighters came away from responding to a flooding alert emergency to provide first aid to a 65 year-old man nearby having a heart attack.
Last updated: Friday, 06 August, 2021, 15:47
Firefighters responding to flooding emergency come to aid of man (65) having a heart attack
Met Office thunderstorm weather warning for Northern Ireland is now active
Northern Ireland’s second of three weather warnings is now active.
The yellow status weather warning became active at 4.00am on Friday and is valid up to 11:59pm on Friday evening.
“Heavy showers are expected across much of the UK on Friday,” reads the warning on the Met Office website.
“Within the warning area these showers and thunderstorms will be slow-moving and may cause localised surface water impacts.”
The Met Office added: “Rainfall totals will vary considerably and not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers.
“However, where the showers do occur there is potential for 20-30 mm of rain in a short space of time and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 80-100 mm build up.”
The current weather warning applies to all of Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland weather service issues Level 2 heavy showers and thunderstorms alert
An independent Northern Ireland weather service provider has issued a level two alert for showers and thunderstorms.
The Northern Ireland Weather and Flood Advisory Service (NIWFA) issued its warning on Friday morning.
The warning is valid between 10:30am and 11:59pm on Friday.
“Heavy showers have been affecting parts of NI overnight and during this morning and will become more widespread to affect many areas throughout this morning, afternoon and evening,” said NIWFA.
“Some of these continue to be torrential at times and will be slow moving with large amounts of rainfall in short periods leading the risk of localised flash flooding.
“Flood alerts are in force for all counties.”
NIWFA added: “There is a risk of thunderstorms developing in places during this afternoon.
“The showers/thunderstorms are likely to be hit and miss with some places remaining dry throughout, although where they do occur you can expect - torrential rainfall, along with possible lightning, risk of localised flash flooding, possible localised interruptions to power supplies and disruption to travel.
“The public are advised to use caution if travelling.”