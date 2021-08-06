An independent Northern Ireland weather service provider has issued a level two alert for showers and thunderstorms.

The Northern Ireland Weather and Flood Advisory Service (NIWFA) issued its warning on Friday morning.

The warning is valid between 10:30am and 11:59pm on Friday.

“Heavy showers have been affecting parts of NI overnight and during this morning and will become more widespread to affect many areas throughout this morning, afternoon and evening,” said NIWFA.

“Some of these continue to be torrential at times and will be slow moving with large amounts of rainfall in short periods leading the risk of localised flash flooding.

“Flood alerts are in force for all counties.”

NIWFA added: “There is a risk of thunderstorms developing in places during this afternoon.

“The showers/thunderstorms are likely to be hit and miss with some places remaining dry throughout, although where they do occur you can expect - torrential rainfall, along with possible lightning, risk of localised flash flooding, possible localised interruptions to power supplies and disruption to travel.