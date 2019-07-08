Met Office cancels N.I. thunderstorm weather warning

A yellow status weather warning concerning a thunderstorm issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland has been cancelled.

The warning was issued on Monday morning and concerned a thunderstorm due over Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The weather warning has been cancelled.

The Met Office's alert applied to every county in Northern Ireland except Co. Fermanagh but it is now no longer in place.

The reason for the cancellation on the Met Office website reads: "Change to warning area to exclude Northern Ireland and include parts of Lincolnshire."