​Nicola Walker and three year old Ruth Savage were enjoying the unseasonably warm weather in Ormeau Park in Belfast today, with Northern Ireland enjoying the warmest day of the year so far.

​The Met Office told the News Letter the Northern Ireland temperature was around 10C warmer than normal.

The highest temperature was 17.2C at Killowen in Co Down with the average being 16C.

However this week will see temperatures return to the normal range of 7-8C for March.

Overall the UK also recorded the warmest day of the year twice this weekend, with temperatures reaching almost 20C in parts of the country.

The Met Office confirmed a record 19.7C was hit in Crosby, Merseyside, on Sunday, beating Saturday’s peak of 19.1C in Cumbria.

Parts of the UK have been warmer than holiday hotspots including the Balearic islands and Costa del Sol.

Craig Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It’s been widely warm across the east and west, and it’s been pleasant in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“It’s been fairly decent and Sunday was the warmest day of 2025 so far.”

Conditions are expected to gradually cool this week, with spells of rain forecast across the country.

Mr Snell said: “It’ll be turning colder across all parts.

“The south will hang on to milder conditions on Monday, probably around 17C or 18C, but it will be cloudier.

“In the north, it’ll be much cooler and bands of patchy rain will move in, and gradually move southwards.”

Most of the country will feel the cooler conditions on Tuesday and this will continue through most of the week.

Scattered showers are expected in northern and eastern parts, with temperatures in the north reaching between 6C and 8C, and the south seeing between 8C and 9C.

Mr Snell said: “Conditions will stay in single figures and it’ll be a cold midweek, particularly when compared with this weekend.

“It won’t be a washout and there will be plenty of dry spells. But it’ll be the breeze that keeps those temperatures down.”