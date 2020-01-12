Met Office issue advice to the public as 80mph winds set to batter NI in Storm Brendan - traffic disruption, power cuts and public parks may close

The public have been issued advice of how to survive the latest yellow status weather warning - named Storm Brendan.

Storm Brendan is expected to last from 10am tomorrow to 11.59pm.

According to details on the Met Office website tomorrow will be "a widely very windy period" with "some disruption to travel likely".

They ask the public to expect:

- some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, particularly for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

- some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Met Office warning

- coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

- some short term loss of power and other services.

According to the NI Weather and flood Advisory Service AMBER & Yellow warnings of High Winds have been issued for Northern Ireland.

They advise that "Heavy rain at times will be an additional hazard".

Yellow status wind warning

They advise that the public should be aware of -

- possible disruption to travel - Road, Rail, Air & Sea.

- risk of structural damage ie roofs tiles

- damage to power lines & trees

- risk of interruptions to power supplies and other services

- flying debris

They add that there is "a significant risk of coastal flooding & damage due to large waves over topping sea defenses".

"The high winds will create very rough sea conditions, the public are advised to AVOID ALL coastal areas including beach fronts, sea walls, promenades and sea ports as there is risk of coastal flooding and damage due to over topping waves leading to risk of injury & danger to life.

"Please do not take unnecessary risks.

"The public are also advised to AVOID ALL forest and Park areas due to risk of injury & danger to life."