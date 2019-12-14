Met Office issue 'Yellow warning for ICE' in NI - slippy surfaces and snow to make travelling 'tricky'

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for Northern Ireland.

The warning is forecast to last from 9pm today to 11am tomorrow.

According to the Met Office it will affect Co Antrim, Co Armagh, Co Down, Co Fermanagh, Co Londonderry and Co Tyrone.

Temperatures are expected to dip to 0 °C tonight.

The weather warning will see "icy patches, with snow mainly on higher level routes" and it "may cause tricky travel".

A spokesman from the Met Office added: "Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times

Icy conditions

"Icy surfaces may make accidents and falls more likely."