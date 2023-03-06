News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Met office issue yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland - Disruption possible

The Met Office has updated its forecast for NI

By Michael Cousins
1 hour ago - 1 min read

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland.

The warning for snow and ice comes into place at 21:00 this evening and runs until 10:00 on Tuesday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office advises:

Most Popular

Snow showers and icy patches likely to cause some travel disruption.

What to expect

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

A yellow weather warning has been issued
A yellow weather warning has been issued
A yellow weather warning has been issued

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
UK weather warnings

Updates as available

Met OfficeDisruptionNorthern Ireland