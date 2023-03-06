Met office issue yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland - Disruption possible
The Met Office has updated its forecast for NI
By Michael Cousins
1 hour ago - 1 min read
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland.
The warning for snow and ice comes into place at 21:00 this evening and runs until 10:00 on Tuesday morning.
The Met Office advises:
Snow showers and icy patches likely to cause some travel disruption.
What to expect
Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
Updates as available