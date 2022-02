The forecaster says that wintry showers will bring a risk of ice on Wednesday night, especially in the west and north.

The warning is in place from 6pm tonight, Wednesday until 10am tomorrow, Thursday.

The Met Office predicts there will probably be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, increasing the chance of accidents or injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met Office weather warning for Northern Ireland

“Wintry showers will continue this evening in many places before becoming more confined to western counties later in the night,” it said. “This will bring a risk of icy patches, especially on untreated surfaces.”

MORE NEWS

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry