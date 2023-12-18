The Met Office has predicted that Northern Ireland may well see a White Christmas – technically.

The UK forecaster says this week will be quite mild, although it advises against unnecessary travel on Thursday due to a weather warning for high winds of 60-70mph.

“But in the run up to Christmas it will probably turn a bit colder, most likely later on Saturday and into Christmas Eve [Sunday] will see a northerly wind developing so we could see a few wintry showers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for Northern Ireland,” a spokesman told the News Letter.

"So there is a chance of a white Christmas. However we only need a single snowflake to fall for a technical White Christmas to be declared and I wouldn't expect there to be widespread lying snow at this stage.”

Bethany Dickie from Enniskillen enjoying the snow in February 2022. Photo by Andrew Paton/PressEye

There may well be a covering of snow lying on higher grounds such as the Mournes or Sperrins but the forecaster does not anticipate it being widespread at low levels.