Met Office says Northern Ireland may well see a White Christmas in 2023..... technically! Weather forecast for next few days
and live on Freeview channel 276
The UK forecaster says this week will be quite mild, although it advises against unnecessary travel on Thursday due to a weather warning for high winds of 60-70mph.
“But in the run up to Christmas it will probably turn a bit colder, most likely later on Saturday and into Christmas Eve [Sunday] will see a northerly wind developing so we could see a few wintry showers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for Northern Ireland,” a spokesman told the News Letter.
"So there is a chance of a white Christmas. However we only need a single snowflake to fall for a technical White Christmas to be declared and I wouldn't expect there to be widespread lying snow at this stage.”
There may well be a covering of snow lying on higher grounds such as the Mournes or Sperrins but the forecaster does not anticipate it being widespread at low levels.
It will be a very brief cold spell and the week after Christmas Day will probably turn much milder, the spokesman added.