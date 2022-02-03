The warning is in place from 3am to 10am on Friday on 4 February.

The Met Office forecasts the weather turning colder on Friday morning and with showers pushing across the country from the west with some icy stretches likely. The showers may fall as sleet or snow at times, perhaps giving some small accumulations above 200m or so.

The Met Office warned that some icy stretches are expected on Friday morning across Northern Ireland. It says that people should expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The warning was issued by the Met Office.

