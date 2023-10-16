Met Office weather warning for 'prolonged period of heavy rain to parts of Northern Ireland from early Wednesday into Thursday' during Storm Babet
According to the meteorologist’s Storm Babet will bring a ‘prolonged period of heavy rain to parts of Northern Ireland from 6am on Wednesday to 12am on Thursday’.
What to expect
Forecaster’s say there is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater, causing a danger to life.
They add that there is a small chance of extensive flooding to homes and businesses which may lead to damage to buildings or structures.
And driving conditions could be dangerous because of spray and flooded roads and there is a small chance that communities could be completely cut off, perhaps for several days.
They add that where flooding occurs there could be road closures and bus and train service delays and cancellations.
The warning adds that there is a slight chance that power and other essential services, such as gas, water and mobile phone service will be lost.