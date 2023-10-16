News you can trust since 1737
Met Office weather warning for 'prolonged period of heavy rain to parts of Northern Ireland from early Wednesday into Thursday' during Storm Babet

A Yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for Wednesday and Thursday.
By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:38 BST
According to the meteorologist’s Storm Babet will bring a ‘prolonged period of heavy rain to parts of Northern Ireland from 6am on Wednesday to 12am on Thursday’.

At the moment the weather warning is expected to affect from North Antrim, Belfast to Newry.

What to expect

Forecaster’s say there is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater, causing a danger to life.

They add that there is a small chance of extensive flooding to homes and businesses which may lead to damage to buildings or structures.

And driving conditions could be dangerous because of spray and flooded roads and there is a small chance that communities could be completely cut off, perhaps for several days.

They add that where flooding occurs there could be road closures and bus and train service delays and cancellations.

The warning adds that there is a slight chance that power and other essential services, such as gas, water and mobile phone service will be lost.

