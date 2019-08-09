Met Office weather warning now active - N.I. hour-by-hour forecast

The first of two Northern Ireland wide weather warnings is currently active and will remain so until 12:00am on Saturday.

Here's the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Northern Ireland for the duration of the heavy rain weather warning.

The heavy rain weather warning remains active until 12:00am on Saturday.

4:00pm - Light Shower - 50 per cent chance of rain - 18°C - wind gust: 25mph.

5:00pm - Sunny Intervals - less than five per cent of rain - 18°C - wind gust: 25mph.

6:00pm - Cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 19°C - wind gust: 24mph.

7:00pm - Sunny Intervals - 10 per cent chance of rain - 18°C - wind gust: 21mph.

8:00pm - Heavy Rain - 80 per cent chance of rain - 17°C - wind gust: 23mph.

9:00pm - Light Shower (day) - 40 per cent chance of rain - 17°C - wind gust: 20mph.

10:00pm - Light Rain - 50 per cent chance of rain - 17°C - wind gust: 20mph.

11:00pm - Light Rain - 50 per cent chance of rain - 17°C - wind gust: 18mph.

12:00am - Heavy Rain - 90 per cent chance of rain - 16°C - wind gust: 17mph.

A second Met Office weather warning of thunderstorms for all of Northern Ireland will become active at 12:00am on Saturday.