News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Met office yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland - 'Heavy snow has the potential to cause significant disruption'

The Met Office has added to the yellow weather warning in its forecast for NI

By Michael Cousins
6th Mar 2023, 9:12am - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 9:47am

A second yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland.

A second Met Office yellow warning for Northern Ireland starts at 03:00 on Thursday and runs until 18:00 on Friday

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first warning for snow and ice expired at 10:00 on Tuesday morning.

Most Popular

The Met Office advises:

The first warning suggested snow showers and icy patches likely to cause some travel disruption.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second warning states ‘Heavy snow has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday’.

What to expect

A yellow weather warning has been issued
A yellow weather warning has been issued
A yellow weather warning has been issued

There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers

There is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days

There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Snow warning: Northern Ireland is set for a long period of cold weather

Updates as available

Met OfficeNorthern Ireland