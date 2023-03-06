A second yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland.

A second Met Office yellow warning for Northern Ireland starts at 03:00 on Thursday and runs until 18:00 on Friday

The first warning for snow and ice expired at 10:00 on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office advises:

The first warning suggested snow showers and icy patches likely to cause some travel disruption.

The second warning states ‘Heavy snow has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday’.

What to expect

A yellow weather warning has been issued

There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur

There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers

There is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days

There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

