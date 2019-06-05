N.I. heavy rain weather warning worse than originally thought - here's why

The Met Office has issued a second Yellow Status weather warning for heavy rain in Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued on Wednesday afternoon and is valid between 3:10pm and 9:00pm on Wednesday.

The weather warning applies to most of Northern Ireland.

MORE NEWS: Concern grows for missing N.I. girl



"Heavy showers will continue through the rest of this afternoon and onwards into this evening," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Some of these showers will be quite prolonged and a few places may see 10-20 mm of rain in an hour or two leading to surface water flooding on some roads.

"The heaviest showers look most likely to be over western, southern and central parts of Northern Ireland."

The Yellow Status weather warning applies to all counties in Northern Ireland.