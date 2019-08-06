N.I. issued with Yellow Status thunderstorm warning - lightning strikes, hail and torrential rain to arrive in next few hours

The Met Office is issued a yellow status severe weather warning of a thunderstorm for Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued shortly before 10:00am on Tuesday and is valid between 12:00pm and 9:00pm.

"Scattered showers will become heavy, accompanied by hail and thunder on Tuesday afternoon and early evening, before becoming isolated later," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Ten to 20mm of rain may fall within an hour, and perhaps 30mm in several hours in a few places."

The warning applies to the whole of N.I.