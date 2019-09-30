N.I. on alert as 'real beast' Hurricane Lorenzo sets sights on U.K. and Ireland

Northern Ireland is bracing itself for the possible arrival of Hurricane Lorenzo on Thursday.

Experts will not be able to definitely predict the extent to which Hurricane Lorenzo will impact upon Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland until later in the week.

Hurricane Lorenzo will downgraded to a storm by the time it is close to Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom later this week.

Many experts have said that if there is to be any disruption to Northern Ireland it will occur on Wednesday and Thursday.

It should also be noted that Lorenzo will no longer be categorised as a hurricane when and if it arrives in the Province.

Lorenzo became a category five (the most severe category there is in Saffir–Simpson hurricane wind scale) at the weekend with winds measuring at 155 miles per hour.

Should Lorenzo impact upon Northern Ireland the aforementioned wind speed will have significantly decreased.

Hurricane Lorenzo is due to arrive in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday - during which time it will be an ex-hurricane. (Image: AccuWeather)

Lorenzo is approximately 2,000 miles away over the Azores in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates warned that regardless of hurricane status, Lorenzo will be one of the "strongest ever tropical storms" to hit Europe.

“Lorenzo is a real beast of a storm," said Mr. Keates.

“It will be one of Europe's strongest-ever tropical storms, as the Azores are part of Europe.

“Lorenzo is expected to move to the U.K. by Thursday - bringing a couple of days with potentially worse conditions than this weekend.

“There are scenarios from gales to storm-force 70 mph-plus gusts, but there’s uncertainty.

“Big waves and heavy rain are likely, with the west most likely to be affected.

“Before then, five or six inches of rain will fall between Saturday and Tuesday in the wettest places. It’s clear enough for flooding concerns," added Mr. Keates.