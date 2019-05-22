N.I. set to sizzle in long summer of 'intense heat' - experts express drought concerns

Weather experts have expressed concerns that a "sunshine filled" summer of "intense heat" will increase the risk of drought in Northern Ireland this year.

American based weather forecasting service, AccuWeather Inc., conveyed its concerns when it published the 2019 summer weather forecast for Europe on Wednesday.

"Dry weather will dominate much of the summer across Ireland, southern parts of the United Kingdom, the low countries and northern France," wrote AccuWeather senior meteorologist, Eric Leister, on the official AccuWeather Inc. website.

"Temperatures will generally be at or above average from June into August, but the most intense heat will be found across the interior of Europe."

The report then went on to explain the possibility of drought in Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

"As the summer progresses, the dry weather combined with above-normal temperatures and lengthy amounts of daily sunshine will lead to drought concerns throughout the region.

"Stressed and damaged crops may result from the hot, dry weather, and water shortages are also possible in some areas.

"There will also be an elevated risk for wildfires by the late summer due to the dry conditions," added Mr. Leister.

People enjoying the warm and sunny weather at Belfast City Hall in May 2018.

AccuWeather Inc., which is headquartered in Pennsylvania, also published summer weather predictions for popular holidays destinations such Spain, Italy and Portugal.

"The hottest locations throughout Portugal and Spain will see multi-day heat waves with temperatures peaking at or above 43°C," Mr. Leister stated.

