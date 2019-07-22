N.I. to bask in mini-heatwave this week - some places could feel as warm as 30°C

Share this article

A mini-heatwave in Northern Ireland could see temperatures feel as warm as 30°C in some parts this week.

After a weekend laden with heavy downpours and stormy conditions weather experts, Netweather, predict the feels like temperature throughout Northern Ireland could be as high as 30°C between 4:00pm and 7:00pm on Monday.

And the good news doesn't stop there - Netweather forecasts feels like temperatures of 29°C, 25°C, 27°C and 23°C for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office predicts a slight risk of rain near the east coast on Tuesday morning but a dry day will follow with increasing amounts of sunshine and it will "feel very warm".

"Very warm and humid Wednesday and Thursday with bright spells but also a few thundery showers," said the Met Office.

"Sunny spells and scattered showers on Friday and a little cooler."

N.I. looks set to see some warm and sunny weather this week.

N.I. looks set to see some warm and sunny weather this week.

For more weather forecasts and information visit metoffice.gov.uk