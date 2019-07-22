N.I. to bask in mini-heatwave this week - some places could feel as warm as 30°C

A mini-heatwave in Northern Ireland could see temperatures feel as warm as 30°C in some parts this week.

After a weekend laden with heavy downpours and stormy conditions weather experts, Netweather, predict the feels like temperature throughout Northern Ireland could be as high as 30°C between 4:00pm and 7:00pm on Monday.

And the good news doesn't stop there - Netweather forecasts feels like temperatures of 29°C, 25°C, 27°C and 23°C for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office predicts a slight risk of rain near the east coast on Tuesday morning but a dry day will follow with increasing amounts of sunshine and it will "feel very warm".

"Very warm and humid Wednesday and Thursday with bright spells but also a few thundery showers," said the Met Office.

"Sunny spells and scattered showers on Friday and a little cooler."

N.I. looks set to see some warm and sunny weather this week.

For more weather forecasts and information visit metoffice.gov.uk