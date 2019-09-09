N.I. Weather Forecast: Remnants of hurricane Dorian and Storm Gabriel set sights on Northern Ireland

The remnants of hurricane Dorian and Storm Gabriel are set to arrive in Northern Ireland later this week, according to experts.

By the time Dorian arrives in Northern Ireland it will no longer be a hurricane.

"Dorian has the potential to bring bouts of heavy rain by midweek," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Northern Ireland and Scotland will bare the brunt of Dorian with heavy rain arriving on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

"Rainfall amounts of 25-50 mm (1-2 inches), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mm (4 inches), are expected," reads the weather alert on the AccuWeather story.

"This amount of rain is likely to cause some flash flooding, especially in low-lying and urban areas.

The remnants of Hurricane Dorian and Storm Gabriel will arrive in Northern Ireland later this week. (File image of storm from space)

"Some minor stream and river flooding will also be possible.

"At the same time, a stiff northwesterly wind will accompany the rain. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph (64 km/h)."

Storm Gabriel

If you thought that was the weather threat over then you need to think again as Storm Gabrial will be the next tropical system to affect Northern Ireland.

Gabrial's winds will begin to batter Northern Ireland on Wednesday night with some of the strongest winds expected throughout Thursday.

The gusts are expected to reach as high as 50 mph.

Northern Ireland will also see heavy rain on Thursday however rainfall is unlikely to surpass 25 mm.

AccuWeather, which is based in the U.S.A., has offices all over the world, including Dublin, and they provide worldwide weather forecasts and weather warnings.