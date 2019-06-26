N.I. weather set to sizzle in 25°C mini-heatwave - here's how long it's expected to last

Northern Ireland is expected to see temperatures shoot up to 25°C on Thursday and Friday but how long is it expected to last?

The temperature looks set to start rising across Northern Ireland on Wednesday afternoon with some places basking in a summery 22°C.

This is a photo of Helen's Bay on June 3, 2018. (Photo: Presseye)

It will be largely clear and dry on Wednesday night and into the early hours of Thursday morning with a minimum temperature of 7°C.

Thursday will see any cloud clearing and most will enjoy a dry and sunny with almost unbroken sunshine.

It will become very warm throughout Thursday although eastern coasts will feel a little cooler.

Will the sunshine last?

Friday and Saturday are expected to become more unsettled but there will still be some sunny, warm spells.

It will become much cooler on Sunday with showers and longer spells of rain forecast.