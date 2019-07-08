N.I. weather thunderstorm warning issued - heavy rain, thunder, lightning and flooding

A yellow status weather warning concerning a thunderstorm has been issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued on Monday morning and is valid between 12:00pm and 9:00pm on Thursday.

A thunderstorm is on its way.

The Met Office's alert applies to every county in Northern Ireland except Co. Fermanagh.

"Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop during Thursday afternoon across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England," said the Met Office.

"Whilst many areas will miss the heaviest rain, where heavy showers and thunderstorms do develop they will be slow-moving bringing the potential for 20-30 mm of rain in an hour and 40-50 mm in 2-3 hours.

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually die out during Thursday evening."