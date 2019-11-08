N.I. weather warning alert - heavy rain and chance of flooding too say Met Office experts

The Met Office has issued a yellow status severe weather warning of heavy rain for Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued on Friday morning and is valid between 5:00am and 8:00pm on Saturday.

“A band of heavy rain will spread east across Northern Ireland overnight into Saturday morning,” said the Met Office.

“Becoming slow-moving across eastern areas through the day, before dying out in the evening. 20-30 mm of rain is expected widely across the east, with 40-50 mm possible in some areas, most likely in County Down.”

The warning applies to counties Antrim, Armagh and Down.

