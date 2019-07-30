N.I. weather warning issued by Met Office - thunderstorm heading this way - here's where and when it's due

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of rain for parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued on Tuesday afternoon and is valid between 4:00pm and 11:00pm.

The weather alert applies to counties Antrim and Down.

"Scattered heavy showers may affect eastern parts this evening, perhaps giving isolated hourly rainfall accumulations of around 10 to 15 mm," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"An isolated thunderstorm is also possible.

"The heaviest of the showers will ease towards midnight."

What to expect

Bus and car journeys probably affected in a few areas, with journey times taking longer due to spray or flooding.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses could occur.

(Source: The Met Office)