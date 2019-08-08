N.I. weekend weather much worse than originally thought as Met Office issue second Yellow Status severe weather warning

The Northern Ireland weather forecast for this coming weekend is much worse than originally thought.

The most recent yellow status weather warning issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland concerns thunderstorms and is valid between 12:00am on Saturday and 6:00am on Sunday.

Northern Ireland is set to see some significantly unsettled weather this coming weekend.

"Heavy, and occasionally thundery showers, are expected to develop through Saturday, lasting into the first part of Sunday," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Whilst many areas will miss the worst of these thundery showers, a few spots could see 15-25 mm within an hour and 30-40 mm within three hours.

"These heavy showers will tend to ease late Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday."

On Thursday, the Met Office issued a weather warning of heavy rain for Northern Ireland for all of Friday.

The two weather warnings both apply to all of Northern Ireland.

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

(Source: The Met Office)