N.I. yellow status heavy rain weather warning issued by Met Office - thunderstorms, flooding and strong winds on the way

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms for Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued on Saturday morning and is valid between 6:00pm on Saturday and 9:00pm on Sunday.

The warning applies to all of Northern Ireland.

"Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to move north to affect Northern Ireland later on Saturday and into Saturday night," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"While many places are likely to stay dry, there is a risk of 30-40 mm in a few hours which may lead to localised flooding and travel disruption.

"Strong, gusty winds are also likely at first. During Sunday, the showers are likely to merge into a longer period of rain.

"This perhaps heaviest over the south and west of Northern Ireland, with the potential for a further 30-40 mm in three to six hours in a few places."