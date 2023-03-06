News you can trust since 1737
New Met office yellow weather warning issued for today in Northern Ireland - 'Heavy snow has the potential to cause significant disruption'

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning in its forecast for NI

By Michael Cousins
6th Mar 2023, 9:12am - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 3:20pm

Weather warning issued for Tuesday evening

A yellow warning for the north and east of Northern Ireland has been issued.

The warning starts at 19:00 today (Tuesday) and will expire at 09:00 Wednesday

The limited geographic warning states ‘Snow showers and ice may lead to some minor travel disruption’

An earlier warning for snow and ice expired at 10:00 on Tuesday morning.

A second yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland from Thursday.

A second Met Office yellow warning for Northern Ireland starts at 03:00 on Thursday and runs until 18:00 on Friday

A yellow weather warning has been issued
The Met Office advises:

The first warning suggests ‘Snow showers and ice may lead to some minor travel disruption’

The second warning states ‘Heavy snow has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday’.

What to expect

There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur

There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers

There is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days

There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Updates as available

