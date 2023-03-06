A yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland from Thursday.

A Met Office yellow warning for Northern Ireland starts at 03:00 on Thursday and runs until 18:00 on Friday

The Met Office advises:

The warning states ‘Heavy snow has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday’.

What to expect

There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur

There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers

There is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days

There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Weather warning issued for Tuesday evening

A yellow warning for the north and east of Northern Ireland had been issued.

The warning started at 19:00 on Tuesday and expired at 09:00 Wednesday

The limited geographic warning stated ‘Snow showers and ice may lead to some minor travel disruption’

A previous warning for snow and ice expired at 10:00 on Tuesday morning.

